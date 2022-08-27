Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7 am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm. As per the evacuation plan, the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.