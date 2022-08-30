Why refund can't ensure a house close to Noida twin towers for the home buyers2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Noida Supertech twin towers are the tallest illegal structures to have been demolished by implosion technique in India yet
The Supertech twin towers in Noida were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards on August 28. The twin towers comprising Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) were 100 meters tall, and were destroyed with more than 3,800 kg explosives in the meticulously executed demolition.