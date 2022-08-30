Why refund can't ensure a house close to Noida twin towers for the home buyers

What happens to the home buyers now who had invested in Noida Supertech Twin Towers

On Friday, the Supreme Court assured that all home buyers of the 40-storey twin towers in Noida will get back the full amount deposited to real estate firm Supertech. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Pardiwala said that the home buyers of the twin towers will get their total refund but for the time being, they will be paid from ₹ 1 crore, which will be deposited by the IRP by September 30.