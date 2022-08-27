Some residents residing at neighboring buildings of the twin towers have raised concern that explosion will crack their glass windowpanes and even cause structural issues to their buildings. Nupur Gupta, who lives less than 30 feet away from the site told WSJ that when mini test explosions were done on the towers, it felt like little earthquakes. "She has purchased special insurance for one day to partially cover the cost of any damage, Ms. Gupta said. British firm Vibrock Limited also ran a vibration analysis at the behest of Edifice recently. The analysis claimed that only minor damage, if any, will take place in neighboring buildings during or after the demolition. As per the analysis, a few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure.

