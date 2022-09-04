Residents of Emerald Court housing society said they would object to any attempt by builder Supertech Group to construct another housing tower at the spot and would move court once again if needed
The builder of Noida's twin towers, which were razed down last month, is planning to erect another housing project at the same spot. Supertech Ltd, the company that builds the illegal twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A, wants to develop a new housing project at the same place and it will seek a refund of land cost and other expenses if authorities do not approve the plan.
Supertech chairman RK Arora said the company will submit a proposal before the Noida development authority to develop a housing project and also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court if needed.
"We were allotted 14 acre of land by Noida authority in Noida Sector 93 A for the development of the group housing project. Out of the total land parcel, the twin towers were built on 2 acre of land. "Now the twin towers have been demolished, we will submit a plan to develop a group housing project on the 2 acre land which is owned by the company," Arora said.
When asked about the RWA's plan to build the temple on the land, Arora said: "The RWA should own the land to develop anything. The land is owned by us." The chairman said the 2-acre land does not fall under the green area. In case permission to develop a housing project is not granted, he said Supertech will seek a refund of land cost from the authority.
However, residents of Emerald Court housing society said they would object to any attempt by builder Supertech Group to construct another housing tower at the spot and would move court once again if needed.
"Of course we are going to object to any such attempt by the builder. We will move court also if needed," Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association told PTI news agency.
"The twin towers had come up illegally in an area within our society premises which was earmarked for green space. No doubt, now we are going to have a park over there. There are also some suggestions from several residents for constructing a temple there but for that, we are going to hold a meeting of all residents of the society in some days and a decision will be taken accordingly," Teotia, 82, one of the earliest petitioners in the landmark case, said.
Rajesh Rana, 62, a former president of the residents' group, said it was an irresponsible statement to make on the part of the builder and appears to be challenging the apex court's verdict.
"The Supreme Court declared those buildings as illegal and now you say you are going to make another housing complex. Just imagine how the Supreme Could will take it! The learned judges...have given a verdict, a historic verdict, first time in the country. If you want to challenge it in media, I think it is not fair on his (builder's) part. It's a very serious matter," he said.
Meanwhile, Rana, who lives in Aster 2 tower -- which was just nine metres away from the now-demolished Apex building of the twin towers, said it felt good for residents to finally have a view and ventilation.
