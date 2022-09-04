"The twin towers had come up illegally in an area within our society premises which was earmarked for green space. No doubt, now we are going to have a park over there. There are also some suggestions from several residents for constructing a temple there but for that, we are going to hold a meeting of all residents of the society in some days and a decision will be taken accordingly," Teotia, 82, one of the earliest petitioners in the landmark case, said.