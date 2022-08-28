The 100-metre tall Suptertech Twin Towers in Noida, deemed the tallest buildings in India, taller than the historic monument Qutab Minar, was demolished at 2.30pm on 28 August following the directive orders of the Supreme Court of India citing violation of norms.

Following the demolition the CEO of Noida Authority has shared an update on the extent of damage done owing to the explosive demolition that included 3,700 kilograms of detonators, shock tubes, explosive gels and other such blasting apparatus.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority, told news agency ANI, that the debris that was formed owing to the demolition has caused damage to 10 metre boundary wall of the nearby ATS society. No further news of damage has been received, she informed.

“10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received", Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority told ANI.

10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received: Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority pic.twitter.com/UwiDkZO3qx — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the demolition. Edifice had hired South Africa's Jet Demolitions for its expertise. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as technical expert for the project.

"Twin towers demolition successful. No structural damage to adjacent buildings. Physical site inspection on," Edifice's Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.

Twin towers demolition was conducted safely. No reports of damages to nearby structures were made. Further officials informed that they are currently conducting the structural audit of the place.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Love Kumar said, "No report of damage to nearby buildings after Supertech demolition. Structural audit is underway.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have already been brought in at the site to mitigate dust, an official said.

Officials involved with the operation had earlier said about 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated. The debris includes rubble, steel and iron bars. It may take as many as three months to clear the debris. The waste will be dumped at designated areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics