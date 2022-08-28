Noida twin towers' demolition: ATS boundary wall of 10 metre damaged. Read here2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:13 PM IST
- 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris: Ritu Maheswari
The 100-metre tall Suptertech Twin Towers in Noida, deemed the tallest buildings in India, taller than the historic monument Qutab Minar, was demolished at 2.30pm on 28 August following the directive orders of the Supreme Court of India citing violation of norms.