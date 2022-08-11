Noida twin towers demolition: CBRI gives approval for rigging explosives

Noida twin towers demolition: CBRI gives approval for rigging explosives1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers
NOIDA :The final nod to the demolition process of Noida's Supertech's twin towers was given by the Supreme Court appointed Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) technical expert. According to officials, the expert has approved the process of rigging the twin towers with explosives in order to destroy the structure.
This was the final approval required before the scheduled demolition on 21 August. CBRI's approval was needed for the charging of the explosives inside the structures of the twin towers located in Sector 93B in Noida.
The Supreme Court had on 6 August, instructed Supertech to provide all information as sought by CBRI related to structural audit of buildings adjoining the twin towers which are to be demolished.
The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures are so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on 21 August.
However, it appears that the demolition date would be deferred since the charging process would take around a fortnight.
"The CBRI has given its approval to demolition firm Edifice Engineering to proceed with the charging process," a Noida Authority official said, requesting anonymity.
"The CBRI was satisfied with the responses related to safety measures after Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural audit of nearby buildings done before demolition of the twin towers," said the official.
Supertech and Edifice, the official said, have assured the CBRI of putting all safety and risk mitigation measures in place in the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, adjoining the twin towers.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up hearing in the twin tower demolition case on Friday after which the charging process is likely to begin, according to the official.
More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.
Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
