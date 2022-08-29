Noida twin towers demolition: Families express relief as they return to home

After weeks of preparation to ensure a safe and successful demolition of the Supertech Noida twin tower, the task is accomplished and the evacuated families returned to their homes till Sunday night.

Over 100 families were evacuated from the residential buildings located near the now demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida. The two towers, namely the 32 storey Apex and 29 storey Ceyane turned into rubble in a 12 second show on Sunday, that was carefully choreographed and meticulously executed. Notably, this was the biggest demolition of the country so far.

To ensure the safety of everyone, stray animals were also evacuated and over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated before the demolition of the twin towers.

Residents are happy that their houses are safe except the presence of some foul smell that may go away after some time.

One of the residents informed PTI, that four towers near now demolished buildings haven't received any gas supply yet.

"We returned at 9 pm and there is no damage to our houses. There is just a foul smell in the basement of our buildings most likely of the explosives." said Aarti Koppula, Bluestone resident and RWA member

"They have been informed that the gas supply will be restored by tomorrow. Rest is alright. There is no damage at all," Koppula told PTI.

To ensure the safety of neighbouring building residents, police were deployed near the buildings that assisted people to ensure safe residences. It also barricaded the area around the collapsed building.

Whereas, after several hours of explosion, people are coming to the explosion site to witness the country's first-ever tower that was demolished into roubles. The place remains crowded as people are coming to take selfies with the rubble.

At the time of demolition, the peak noise reached to 101.2 decibels and a large cloud of dust raised immediately after the destruction.

About 3,700 kg of explosives were brought from Haryana to execute the demolition. The explosive was a mixture of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

It is worth noting that once existent, the two structures were build to provide residential apartments to the people. But the builder violated the building norms and reduced the distance between the two towers lesser than the set standards, at the time of construction.

After multiple sessions in court of this case, the Supereme Court on August 21, ordered the demolition of the twin towers and also gave a set deadline to complete the task.Noida twin towers demolition: Families express relief as they return to home