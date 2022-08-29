Noida twin towers demolition: Families express relief as they return to home

Noida twin towers demolition: Families express relief as they return to home2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Around 100 families return to apartments after the successful demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida
After weeks of preparation to ensure a safe and successful demolition of the Supertech Noida twin tower, the task is accomplished and the evacuated families returned to their homes till Sunday night.