Noida twin towers demolition: Health expert suggests precautions for residents

After a decade long battle, the Noida-based company's twin towers in the Emerald Court complex --Ceyane and Apex--will be demolished following Supreme Court of India's order
NEW DELHI :On the eve of the Supertech Twin Towers demolition in Noida, deemed that tallest building in India, taller than the Qutb Minar, health experts have suggested precautionary measures for the residents who will face the dust impact of the implosion.
After a decade long battle, the Noida-based company's twin towers in the Emerald Court complex --Ceyane and Apex--will be demolished following Supreme Court of India's order. 3,700 kilograms of explosives will be employed in the demolition process, the resultant of which will be immense dust and suspended particulate matter in the already pollution Delhi-NCR region.
The national capital has had the training of handling air pollution over several years. The health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition have assured that they will take steps to control the impact.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines."
Precautionary measures
-Dr Sircar had mentioned that residents will be evacuated from the area and experts will take such precaution that the residents can return in a few hours after the poisonous gases have subsided.
-The doctor also mentioned that people should put sheets on top of the buildings in order to prevent dust from settling
-As per the Hindustan Times report, Senior pulmonologist Dr Ashish Jain had asked the residents to clean the dust which enters the house with mop or vacuum.
-Environmentalists have mentioned that dust from the unloading and loading of debris on to trucks in the following weeks will cause severe air pollution. Residents have been advised to take precautions like covering their mouths while going out
-As per 26 August, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the air quality index of Noida and Delhi was 111 and 113 respectively which comes in the Moderate category
-Felix Hospital in Noida has reserved 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency. "There is a likelihood of huge dust from demolition causing health-related issues from seven to 90 days among the nearby residents," Felix Hospital director Dr D K Gupta said.
-Residents have bought insurance to cover the cost of window panes breaking as an after effect of the demolition. As per the analysis, a few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure.
-Due to health hazard, and subsequent lung problem, several people, especially the ones who suffer from asthama, living in buildings close to towers have decided to go for vacation while many will be putting up at hotels on Sunday
