Noida twin towers demolition: More than 5,000 residents to vacate on Aug 28

According to officials of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, more than 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze the twin towers
People residing near the illegally built Supertech twin towers in Noida will be removed on the demolition day on August 28. More than 5,000 residents willl vacated the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies and over 2,500 vehicles will be removed from the area next week in order to conduct the demolition process of the Supertech twin towers safely.
As per the evacuation plan, the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.
All vehicles will have to be removed from the two societies as well for the period, the plan stated.
The impact of the demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers would be maximum on these two societies and their residents, the officials said.
The demolition process will begin at 2:30 pm on August 28 by control implosion technique. According to officials of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, more than 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze the twin towers.
"There are approximately 650 flats in Emerald Court and 450 flats in ATS Village. Both societies have a combined number of residents over 5,000 who will be required to move out as per schedule on August 28," a Noida Authority official said.
"As for the removal of vehicles, several residents have more than one vehicle. There are around 1,200 vehicles in Emerald Court and 1,500 vehicles in ATS Village that will have to be moved outside. The Noida Authority will provide space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station," the official said.
The multi-level parking at Botanical Garden Metro station can easily accommodate more than 5,000 vehicles at a time, according to the official.