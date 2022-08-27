Noida Twin Towers demolition: Preparations and checklist for nearby residents

India's tallest building Noida Twin Towers, which is even taller than Qutub Minar, will be razed to the ground tomorrow, August 28, in pursuance of a Supreme Court order. At least 3,700 kilos of explosives would be used to destroy them. The explosive wire connections, which have been installed on every floor, will be completed within the next two to three days. It will take only 9 seconds to finish the job.

