Noida twin towers demolition: Residents of two societies to be evacuated

According to details, Supertech's twin towers Apex and Ceyane are located in Noida's Sector 93A and are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on 21 August.
During the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida on August 21, almost 5,000 people living in 1,396 flats of two societies here will be moved to safer locations. Both the buildings measure around 100 metres each.
Earlier on 27 July, a meeting was held between Noida Authority, police and other stakeholders to discuss the evacuation plan and security details. Officials said that a full dress rehearsal for the demolition would be held on 14 August.
"There are Emerald Court and ATS Village societies adjoining the twin towers which will have the biggest impact. These societies together have 1,396 flats and around 5,000 residents, all of whom will have to be taken to a safer location well before the demolition," an official privy to 27 July's meeting said.
“A red zone or exclusion zone has also been created on the premises of the twin towers to restrict movement of any person. The restrictions will remain in place for five hours – three hours before and two hours after the blast," the official said.
He added that the exclusion zone on one side has a radius of 250 metres covering the two residential societies and during the time frame, vehicular traffic on nearby local road and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will also remain halted.
Apart from this, the official said that the agencies involved in the demolition are in the process of seeking permission from the Centre to get the site as a no-fly zone during the time of the blast on 21 August.
