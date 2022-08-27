Noida twin towers demolition update: Final check-ups underway

More than 3,700 explosives will be used to demolish the 100-meter-tall buildings of Supertech's twin towers, which are taller than Delhi's iconic monument Qutub Minar.
The final check-up of explosives and related arrangements for the demolition of the Noida twin towers are underway on Saturday, the project officials said, adding that interconnecting the Supertech's illegal twin towers and placing a 100-meter-long cable from the structures to the exploder are remaining, according to news agency PTI.
More than 3,700 explosives will be used to demolish the 100-meter-tall buildings, which are taller than Delhi's iconic monument Qutub Minar. These illegal structures will be razed down in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Mayur Mehta, Edifice Engineering's project manager said, "Once the final check-ups are done, all teams get down from the buildings. The two structures, Apex and Ceyane, have to be interconnected. After that, a 100-meter long cable would be run from the towers to the exploder to demolish the buildings."
"After this, we need to get clearance from the police department that the exclusion zone is 100% clear. Once we get it, then at 2.30 pm on Sunday we will press the button," he added.
He also exuded confidence regarding the safe demolition of the twin towers. "I don't even have any word, except 100%. We are 100% confident," Mehta told PTI.
Meanwhile, DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said that diversions would be placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A from Sunday morning, while the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway would be completely closed for vehicular movement as it is barely 200 meters far from the demolition site.
In addition to this, he informed that Google maps will also have updated feeds and real-time traffic situations on Sunday. Saha stated that arrangements have been made for the movement of emergency vehicles.
Around 400 police personnel would be deployed for law and order duty, while PAC and NDRF would also be on the ground for any contingencies, said DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S.
The health department would also station six ambulances at the site equipped with officials and medicines. Beds have been reserved at the district hospital and private medical facilities, said Chief Medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma as quoted by PTI.
A part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project, the two 40-story towers, that stand on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, houses over 900 flats in an area of around 7.5 lakh sq. feet.
