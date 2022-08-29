The structures in Sector 93A of Noida were immediately surrounded by a huge mound of debris and a cloud of dust following the demolition of Noida Twin Towers. Now, there are still concerns about the almost 80,000-tonne debris that have accumulated there and, more crucially, the cloud of dust that is around the area due to the presence of numerous additional highrises.

Also Read: Rise and fall of Noida Twin Towers: A timeline

Images of clouds of cement dust quickly surfaced online following the demolition. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority, told the media that the demolition was successful because it didn't impact any neighbouring housing societies.

#WATCH | Cloud of dust engulfs the area after the demolition of #SupertechTwinTowers in Noida, UP pic.twitter.com/U9Q0mtwe3r — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Before the demolition, residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village, two of the nearby housing societies, had crucial discussions with the Noida Authority about dust production and the collection of debris.

Maheshwari earlier said that mechanical sweeping machinery, water tanks and smoke guns would be put to aid in the cleaning procedure. Additionally, she said that the location would receive assistance from the Noida Authority's cleanliness staff.

The waterfall implosion technique left approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris, out of which around 50,000 tonnes have been absorbed in the basements. According to Maheshwari, the rest would be scientifically disposed of in three months, with the remainder being used at the site itself for filing.

Also Read: 3,700 kg explosives, 10 seconds: Demolition of Supertech twin towers

For the demolition, a roughly 500-metre exclusion zone was established around the twin structures. No people, cars, or animals were permitted in that exclusion zone, and about 5,000 people from the nearby Emerald Court and ATS village communities were also evacuated. The button that detonated more than 3,700 kg of explosives in a sequence of blasts separated by milliseconds only needed to be pressed by seven persons inside the exclusion zone.

The three people who were inside the exclusion zone were IPS officer Rajesh S, the local deputy commissioner of police, and Edifice Engineering project manager Mayur Mehta, and Indian blaster Chetan Dutta who pressed the button.

Also Read: Delhi averted air pollution from Noida twin towers' demolition. Here's what has helped

In Noida, about 100 families who were evacuated from residences near the now-demolished Supertech twin towers have returned. Before the twin towers were destroyed, more than 5,000 residents of the Emerald Court and ATS Village communities were evacuated.

In the largest demolition operation to date in the nation, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) vanished in 12 seconds on August 28. The demolition was precisely planned and executed.

Also Read: Noida twin towers demolition: More than 5,000 residents to vacate on Aug 28

People, who returned home by August 28 night, were relieved that their homes were secure. According to RWA member and Bluestone resident Aarti Koppula, four towers of the Supertech society are still without gas supplies.

While there was no damage, there was just a foul smell in the basement of our buildings, most likely of the explosives. They have been informed that the gas supply will be restored on August 29.

(With agency inputs)