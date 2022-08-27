Noida Twin Towers timeline: Rise and fall of Supertech's ambitious project3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Supertech's ambitious project, Noida Twin Towers, rose and fell between 2004 and 2022.
The Supreme Court has ordered that the Noida Twin Towers, the highest structure in India, be destroyed on August 28. The structure taller than the Qutub Minar would be brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kilograms.