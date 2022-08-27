The Supreme Court has ordered that the Noida Twin Towers, the highest structure in India, be destroyed on August 28. The structure taller than the Qutub Minar would be brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kilograms.

Within the following two to three days, the explosive wire connections that have been installed on every floor will be finished. Explosives have been placed inside the Twin Towers during the past two weeks. The task will be completed in nine seconds.

The Rise (2004-2006)

In 2004, Supertech Ltd received a piece of land in Sector 93A from the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) for the development of a housing society that would later become known as the Emerald Court.

In June 2005, in accordance with the New Okhla Industrial Development Area Building Regulations and Directions 1986, the Authority approved the building plan for the construction of 14 storeys on June 20, 2005.

The company was given approval to erect a total of 14 towers, each with ten storeys and a maximum height restriction of 37 metres. Supertech received more land granted for building under the same terms in June 2006.

The Crack (2009-2014)

In 2012, the overall number of floors of Apex and Ceyane increased to 40 each. According to Supertech, this fell under the Noida construction requirements of 2010. The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) moved to Allahabad High Court by the end of 2012. The UP Apartment Owners Act, 2010 was allegedly breached by the Twin Towers.

Also, a garden-designated space in the original brochure was allegedly encroached upon by the Twin Towers. Homeowners claimed that the buildings were built with less than 16 metres between them, in violation of the law.

In 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers. It asked Supertech to pay 14% interest on the money it returned to the homebuyers. Additionally, the court asked that the Twin Towers be sealed

The Fall (2021-2022)

In August 2021, the Supreme Court affirmed the Allahabad High Court's decision and ordered the structures to be demolished, stating that they had been built in violation of the regulations. A number of applications from homebuyers in favour of and against the Allahabad High Court's decision led to the apex court's conclusion.

Authorities from Noida informed the Supreme Court in February 2022 that the demolition work had started and was expected to be finished by May 22. The Supertech Twin buildings' demolition deadline was, however, extended by the top court to August 28.

The Supreme Court has stated that August 28 may be upheld as the date of demolition, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to accommodate for any minor lag times caused by weather or technical difficulties.

