Noida unlock: Fresh guidelines issued. Here's what's allowed, what's not1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 02:08 PM IST
- Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday
The Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for relaxations in Covid curfew from Monday (June 7). However, the district will remain under complete curfew on weekends after Friday 7 PM.
Markets and Shops
Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday
Vegetable markets in the densely populated areas will function in open places
Restaurants and Eateries
Religious places and gatherings
Schools, colleges and gyms
Government Employees and Staff
Industries
Private Offices
Passengers and Vehicles
On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government lifted curfew from all districts barring three — Meerut, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur — where active cases were still over 600.
