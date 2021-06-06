Subscribe
Home >News >India >Noida unlock: Fresh guidelines issued. Here's what's allowed, what's not

Noida unlock: Fresh guidelines issued. Here's what's allowed, what's not

Noida unlock begins
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma

  • Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday

The Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for relaxations in Covid curfew from Monday (June 7). However, the district will remain under complete curfew on weekends after Friday 7 PM.

Also Read | UP lifts Covid curfew from all districts barring 3

Markets and Shops

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday

Vegetable markets in the densely populated areas will function in open places

Restaurants and Eateries

  • Only home delivery allowed from restaurants
  • Street hawkers and vendors will be allowed with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing

Religious places and gatherings

  • Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time
  • Not more than 25 members allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation
  • A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession.

Schools, colleges and gyms

  • Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed. Online learning to be encouraged
  • Coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed

Government Employees and Staff

  • While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation.
  • A COVID help desk must be established at all offices

Industries

  • Industrial units will stay open following Covid appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk

Private Offices

  • The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home
  • No employee to be allowed with infection symptoms
  • Setting up of a Covid help desk is mandatory

Passengers and Vehicles

  • Screening of passengers to be done as per appropriate guidelines
  • 2 Passengers allowed in 3 wheelers
  • 3 Passengers allowed in e-rickshaw
  • 4 Passengers allowed in 4 wheelers all subject to proper distancing and wearing of masks

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government lifted curfew from all districts barring three — Meerut, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur — where active cases were still over 600.

