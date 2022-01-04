OPEN APP
Noida: Vendors won't pick up mixed waste from tomorrow. Here's why
From Wednesday onwards, Noida residents will have to strictly segregate the waste at their homes because personnel engaged in its door-to-door collection will not collect mixed garbage.

Appealing to the residents, the Noida Authority has asked them to segregate waste in four categories – dry, wet, sanitary and hazardous.

"Taking the Swachhta Mission a notch higher in Noida. Segregation of waste in the desired categories has been made mandatory January 5, 2022 onwards and vendors will not pick up mixed waste," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

The Noida Authority has engaged a private contractor for the door-to-door collection of waste.

In 2020, Noida was determined the "Cleanest City" in India in the 3 lakh-10 lakh population category in a countrywide ranking by the Central Government.

It also stood fourth with a five-star rating in 'Garbage-free' category among cities in 2021, the Noida Authority said, exhorting residents to work towards becoming overall cleanest city in India.

