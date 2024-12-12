Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 19.29 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.16 °C and 22.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 10% with a wind speed of 10 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:25 PM
Noida AQI Today:
As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 346.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.52 °C and a maximum of 22.63 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 14%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
In Noida, the AQI today is 346.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.
Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
Date
Temperature (°C)
Sky
December 13, 2024
19.29
Sky is clear
December 14, 2024
19.46
Scattered clouds
December 15, 2024
19.65
Sky is clear
December 16, 2024
19.63
Sky is clear
December 17, 2024
20.42
Sky is clear
December 18, 2024
20.46
Sky is clear
December 19, 2024
20.31
Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024
City
Temperature (°C)
Sky
Mumbai
26.38 °C
Sky is clear
Kolkata
21.36 °C
Broken clouds
Chennai
27.44 °C
Moderate rain
Bengaluru
19.48 °C
Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad
23.53 °C
Broken clouds
Ahmedabad
21.82 °C
Broken clouds
Delhi
19.03 °C
Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint Times staff.