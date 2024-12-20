Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 18.12 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.16 °C and 22.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:27 PM

Noida AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.06 °C and a maximum of 22.69 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Noida is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 18.12 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.22 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.54 Few clouds December 24, 2024 18.67 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 20.92 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.97 Scattered clouds December 27, 2024 22.16 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear