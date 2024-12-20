Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Hello User
livemint.com

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 18.12 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.16 °C and a maximum of 22.88 °C.

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 18.12 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.16 °C and 22.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:27 PM

Noida AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.06 °C and a maximum of 22.69 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Noida is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202418.12Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.22Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.54Few clouds
December 24, 202418.67Scattered clouds
December 25, 202420.92Sky is clear
December 26, 202421.97Scattered clouds
December 27, 202422.16Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

