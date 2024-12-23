Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 16.51 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.15 °C and a maximum of 16.94 °C.

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 16.51 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.15 °C and 16.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM

Noida AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.61 °C and a maximum of 22.32 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 16.51 Light rain December 25, 2024 19.94 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 20.63 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.65 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 21.01 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 21.76 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 20.04 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain