Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 17.06 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.16 °C and 21.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM
Noida AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 318.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.3 °C and a maximum of 22.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 41%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
In Noida, the AQI today is 318.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.
Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|17.06
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|20.03
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.85
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.97
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|19.95
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|20.39
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.85
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|23.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|Kolkata
|22.37 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|25.38 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Hyderabad
|25.37 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|21.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|17.43 °C
|Light rain
