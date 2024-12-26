Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 21.22 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.16 °C and 23.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM

Noida AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.62 °C and a maximum of 23.94 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 21.22 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 22.84 Light rain December 29, 2024 16.56 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 18.82 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.87 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 19.85 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 20.10 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear