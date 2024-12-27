Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 27, 2024: Warm start at 14.16 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 22.92 °C on December 27, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.16 °C and a maximum of 23.97 °C.

Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Noida recorded 22.92 °C on December 27, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.16 °C and 23.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noida AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, 2024, Noida is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.32 °C and a maximum of 18.89 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Noida for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noida Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 22.92 Moderate rain December 29, 2024 18.89 Light rain December 30, 2024 18.63 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.67 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 20.09 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 20.38 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 21.89 Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain