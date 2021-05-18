Noida: An online platform to provide blood plasma, oxygen, meals and free medical consultation to people hit by the novel coronavirus has been started, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police said, news agency PTI reported.

The website called swaasthsewa has been launched as a joint initiative of the Gautam Buddha Nagar police, Young Indians, KIET Group of Colleges and Om Foundation.

People can contact at 885106643 for plasma request, 9871696997 for plasma donation and 9971009001 for oxygen or meal requests, according to officials.

The website will soon begin free online medical consultation from physicians, paediatrics, gynaecologists and psychiatrists.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 16,28,990, a government bulletin said. So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Meanwhile, the highest 542 infection cases surfaced in Gorakhpur, followed by 517 in Lucknow, 458 in Saharanpur, 457 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Meerut.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,032, the bulletin said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.