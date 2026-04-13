Noida workers' protest turns violent: Delhi Police on high alert, UP border sealed after arson and stone-pelting

Security across the national capital was tightened on Monday after a workers’ protest in neighbouring Noida escalated into violence, prompting Delhi Police to mount a high alert along key border entry points. Authorities moved swiftly to prevent any spillover into Delhi following clashes, vandalism and arson reported from industrial zones in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida Phase 2 unrest triggers capital-wide security clampdown The unrest began in Noida’s Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas, where a large gathering of factory workers from multiple industrial units assembled to press for long-standing demands related to salary revision. What began as a demonstration soon deteriorated, with reports of stone-pelting, damage to vehicles and property, and at least one car being set ablaze.

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Officials said the protest centred on workers from the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2, where tensions had been building over wage concerns and working conditions. As confrontations with police intensified, authorities deployed heavy forces to regain control of the situation.

Delhi borders sealed with intensified checks and barricading In response, Delhi Police reinforced security across all major entry routes connecting Noida to the capital. Multiple teams were stationed at strategic border points, particularly along motorable roads linking Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with stringent vehicle checks introduced.

Senior officers emphasised that surveillance had been heightened to prevent any disruptive elements from entering the city under the guise of the protest.

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“Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Barricading was strengthened across key corridors, while rapid response teams and paramilitary personnel were placed on standby to address any escalation. Coordination between Delhi Police and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts remained ongoing throughout the day.

Traffic disruption and commuter chaos at Delhi-Noida borders The heightened security measures led to significant traffic congestion, with several thousand commuters caught in prolonged gridlock on roads leading into Delhi. Long queues of vehicles were reported at major checkpoints, as authorities conducted thorough inspections.

Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway due to traffic diversion as Chilla Border, connecting Delhi to Noida, has been closed following a violent protest in Noida Phase 2.

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Delhi Traffic Police also posted an update on X, “Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod.”

For many commuters, the disruption added hours to their journeys, underscoring the broader impact of the unrest beyond the immediate protest sites.

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Wage dispute at core of unrest in Noida Phase 2 At the heart of the protest lies a prolonged dispute over wages and labour conditions. Workers had gathered in large numbers to demand salary increases, alleging delays in addressing their concerns.

The situation turned volatile during an altercation with police, with protesters reportedly vandalising property and engaging in stone-pelting. The torching of a vehicle further heightened tensions, prompting a swift escalation in law enforcement response.

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Delhi Administration appeals for calm A day earlier, Noida’s District Magistrate Medha Roopam had convened a high-level meeting with the state’s Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner to address worker grievances and ensure industrial stability.

“An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety,” the DM wrote on X.

Authorities had also issued a public appeal urging workers to maintain peace and avoid misinformation.

“Appeal from the District Magistrate to the workers. All worker brothers and sisters, please reach your workplace peacefully and carry out your work, and cooperate in maintaining harmony and law and order in the district. Do not pay attention to rumours. For workers' assistance, Control Room Numbers: 120-2978231, 120-2978232, 120-2978862, 120-2978702.”

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