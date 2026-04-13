Noida Protest LIVE: UP DGP says ‘provocative elements’ being traced, warns of legal action after vandalisation

Noida Protest LIVE: Factory workers’ protests in Noida turned violent on Monday, with incidents of vehicles being set on fire, property damage, and stone-pelting reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60, according to police.
Officials said that a large number of workers from different industrial units had gathered in the morning to demand long-pending wage increases, raising slogans as part of their demonstration.
Similar protests were reported in Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company facility. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9. The situation escalated when some demonstrators began vandalising property, throwing stones, and torching vehicles.
The violence broke out a day after the Uttar Pradesh government introduced several steps to improve labour welfare, including ensuring double payment for overtime and timely disbursal of wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Meanwhile, authorities stated that sufficient police forces have been deployed across industrial areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate to maintain order.
The unrest caused major traffic disruptions, leaving thousands of commuters stuck on roads leading to Delhi during peak morning hours. Long lines of vehicles, stretching several kilometres, were observed at the Delhi–Noida border, reported PTI.
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“Inspired and instigated by workers from other states, demonstrations have been held at several places in Noida. In response to a violent demonstration at just one location, the police have used minimum force to control the situation. The police have not resorted to firing anywhere. Legal action is being taken against those spreading false and misleading information and inciting individuals. Do not spread rumors or misleading information,” said UP Police on X.
Many women workers, speaking to Hindi Khabar, said their protest is aimed at securing better wages. “We should be earning ₹20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some company gives an increment of ₹280, or some other gives ₹300 as raise,” one woman told the news channel. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹500.”
One of them, Manju Devi, shared that she works 12 hours a day but earns only ₹13,000 per month. “Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned.
Commuters had a difficult start to the week on Monday as a huge traffic jam nearly halted movement at the Delhi–Noida border due to a labour union protest demanding a wage hike, as per PTI.
The demonstration, which began early in the morning, caused heavy congestion on major routes linking Delhi and Noida, including NH-9, severely affecting the peak office rush. Vehicles were lined up for several kilometres, leaving many commuters stuck on the roads for hours.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday held the BJP government’s “one-sided policies” responsible for the violent protests by workers in Noida, alleging that the administration favours capitalists while ignoring salaried employees and labourers.
Responding to the unrest in a post on X, Yadav said the wage hike agitation turned aggressive due to policies that, in his view, “support capitalists but exploit workers.”
In the wake of violence and arson by factory workers in Noida, authorities have deployed a large police force across the affected parts of the city. Eight companies of the PAC and RAF have been positioned, while additional personnel from nearby districts have been brought in to reinforce security arrangements, reported India Today.
Senior officials, including the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and ADM, visited the sites of violence and arson to review the situation firsthand. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been stationed at the Motherson Group facility and other sensitive locations, and night patrols have been stepped up to ensure law and order is maintained, the report noted.
“Traffic at Noida severely affected due to ongoing agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.
The Noida Link Road from Chilla Border in Delhi was disrupted on Monday due to ongoing protests by workers from the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi Traffic Police.
The demonstration, which escalated into violence following a clash with police, caused severe traffic congestion in the area. Commuters were advised by traffic authorities to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Monday said that authorities are identifying individuals who allegedly incited violence during the workers’ protests in Noida, warning that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.
As per PTI, the DGP mentioned "provocative elements" and "external elements" involved in the protest are being identified.
"Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established," Krishna said.
Industrial units and workers may flag any issues they encounter to this control room via the telephone numbers 1202978231, 1202978232, 1202978862, and 1202978702, thereby ensuring prompt remedial action, officials said.
On Sunday, District Magistrate Medha Roopam held discussions with representatives of industrial units and issued important guidelines to protect workers’ rights. She instructed that employees who wish to continue working should not face any difficulties and urged management to maintain open communication with workers in accordance with government regulations.
The directives also stated that workers would receive overtime pay at twice the normal rate without any deductions and would be entitled to a weekly day off. If required to work on Sundays, they would be paid double wages, along with bonuses as per applicable rules.