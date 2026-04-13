Noida Protest LIVE: UP DGP says ‘provocative elements’ being traced, warns of legal action after vandalisation

Noida Protest LIVE: Factory workers’ protests in Noida turned violent on Monday, with incidents of vehicles being set on fire, property damage, and stone-pelting reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60, according to police.

Noida Phase 2 industrial unrest

Officials said that a large number of workers from different industrial units had gathered in the morning to demand long-pending wage increases, raising slogans as part of their demonstration.

Similar protests were reported in Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company facility. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9. The situation escalated when some demonstrators began vandalising property, throwing stones, and torching vehicles.

The violence broke out a day after the Uttar Pradesh government introduced several steps to improve labour welfare, including ensuring double payment for overtime and timely disbursal of wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Meanwhile, authorities stated that sufficient police forces have been deployed across industrial areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate to maintain order.

Major traffic jams

The unrest caused major traffic disruptions, leaving thousands of commuters stuck on roads leading to Delhi during peak morning hours. Long lines of vehicles, stretching several kilometres, were observed at the Delhi–Noida border, reported PTI.

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