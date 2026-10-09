Noida's Jewar airport to be named after PM Narendra Modi – Here's what it will be called

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed naming the upcoming Jewar airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the state Cabinet approving the name 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar' on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision while briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, describing the airport as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh and expressing gratitude to Modi for it.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said.

The airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country, he said.

Adityanath said the state Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment to the state.

"The Council of Ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047," he said.