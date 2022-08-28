Noida's twin tower of corruption demolished: Did it deliver justice?

Then started a battle for justice between the Emerald Court residents and the Noida-based development company. After several back and forth the Supreme Court in 2021 directed that the twin towers should be demolished. Supertech then appealed tot he apex court to reconsider their directive. the latter, however, did not budge and cited that the Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in "nefarious complicity" and ordered the company to demolish the buildings at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority.