Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21

Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 211 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Noida: The 40-storey twin towers of Supertech, Emerald project in Noida will be demolished on August 21
Supertech's 40-storey twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 2. The Supreme Court last month extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Noida till August 28.
Supertech's 40-storey twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 2. The Supreme Court last month extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Noida till August 28.
The apex court bench was earlier this year was informed that by May 22 towers will be demolished and on August 22 the entire debris would be removed from the site and the site will be completely cleared by M/S Edifice.
The apex court bench was earlier this year was informed that by May 22 towers will be demolished and on August 22 the entire debris would be removed from the site and the site will be completely cleared by M/S Edifice.
On February 7, the top court had asked the CEO, Noida to take necessary steps and to commence within two weeks the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida.
On February 7, the top court had asked the CEO, Noida to take necessary steps and to commence within two weeks the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida.
The apex court had earlier dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31, 2021 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project.
The apex court had earlier dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31, 2021 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project.
While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.
While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.
The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.
The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.