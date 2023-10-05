Nokia opens 6G lab in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Telecom gear maker Nokia has set up a 6G lab at its global R&D center in Bengaluru. It said the “first-of-its-kind" project is aimed at accelerating the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the lab will function as a platform for collaboration by industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions while establishing their potential for commercialisation.

The lab has the ability to research 'network as a sensor' technology that allows networks to sense objects, people and movement without the need for on-board sensors. This a key enabling technology that supports the vision of bringing the digital and physical worlds together.

Sensing will be fully integrated into the wireless network and operate simultaneously with communication services. This has the potential to help people see around corners, gather information about their surroundings, and even interact with objects at a distance.

The lab will also provide an experimental platform to research algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

"Telecom technology is a crucial part of the Digital India Program. While we are underway with one of the world's fastest 5G rollouts, PM Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned India taking a lead in 6G technology. During his India visit in March, Mr Pekka Lundmark (CEO of Nokia) met honourable PM Modi ji, who shared India's aspiration to lead in 6G and discussed possibility of Nokia setting up a 6G research lab in India," telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said as he inaugurated the lab virtually.

"Being the first live 6G lab established in India with the live 6G demo setup on mm-wave spectrum, the Nokia 6G research lab will encourage academia and startups to work on and develop standards and use cases," Vaishnaw added.

Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, said, “This has been one of the fastest telecom network roll-outs ever and means India now has the second largest 5G installed base in the world, with 5G download speeds beating those found in many advanced markets. We are satisfied with the work so far but there is still more to do. We will continue to support India’s digital transformation across industry, society and public services," he said.

Nokia is a pioneer in 6G work and is engaged in several global projects and regional initiatives with industry peers, customers, academia, and research institutions. This work aims to form a common view and direction for 6G, including 6G Hexa-X and Hexa-X-II, the first and second phase of the European 6G Flagship. Nokia is also a founding member of the Next G Alliance.

Nokia said experts at its Bengaluru center will support India’s ambition of making notable contributions to global 6G standards. It is also in the process of building research collaborations with premier research institutes in India like IISc/IITs to further scale the 6G research initiative, said Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia.

