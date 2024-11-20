Nokia wins 5G extension deal from Bharti Airtel for its India operations

ANI
Published20 Nov 2024, 02:19 PM IST
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Nokia has been awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal by Bharti Airtel ('Airtel') to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its portfolio, including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios.

These solutions are expected to enhance Airtel's network with 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G.

Airtel will also be leveraging Nokia's MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses AI-based tools covering digital deployment, optimization, and technical support.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, of Bharti Airtel, said this strategic partnership with Nokia will future-proof its network infrastructure and provide customers with an unparalleled user experience.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said that this strategic agreement further solidifies the long-standing collaboration with Airtel and the footprint in India.

"Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel's network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers," said Lundmark.

Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has a presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. (ANI)

