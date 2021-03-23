‘Nomadland’ begins Oscar season in India

“Beyond Hollywood, award-winning foreign language films have also seen a great ride (in India). The Oscar-nominated Lebanese film Capernaum resonated with movie buffs across Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR (national capital region). Similarly, the release of Japanese film Shoplifters achieved over 90% occupancy in its first run itself in cities like Chennai and also 95% occupancy in markets such as Ahmedabad and Chandigarh that otherwise witness an occupancy of 60-70% over weekends, thus resulting in three times the usual occupancy for films of this genre," Vaibhav Lal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Vkaao, PVR Cinemas, an online platform to pick and choose screening sessions, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.