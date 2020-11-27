Nominee for motor vehicles proposed for smoother transfer of ownership

In a bid to smoothen process for transfer of motor vehicle ownership, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ( MoRTH ) has proposed to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to facilitate the owner of the vehicle for nominating a person (nominee in RC).

The draft notification regarding was published by the transport ministry on Thursday. The nomination facility is proposed to be incorporated at the time of registration of the vehicles., but the name of the nominee can also be added later through an online application. This would help the motor vehicle to be registered / transferred in the name of the nominee, in case of the death of the owner of the vehicle.

The process for transfer of ownership is otherwise cumbersome, non-uniform across the country and frequent visits to offices.

Nominee of the motor vehicle will have to present the "proof of identity" to be the legal heir of the vehicle in case of death.

If the nominee is already specified, the vehicle will be transferred in the name of nominee and nominee will have to upload the death certificate on the portal to inform the registering authority and apply for a new certificate of registration in his name through the portal which will be faceless if Aadhaar authentication is chosen by the nominee

MoRTH on Friday also invited suggestions and comments from public and all stakeholders on the proposed amendment.

