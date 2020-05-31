Non-government GDP growth at lowest since FY09

As was the case in FY18 and FY19, the GDP growth has primarily been driven by growth in government expenditure, which grew by 11.8% in FY20. It had grown by 11.8% and 10.1% in FY18 and FY19, respectively. There had been a similar growth in government expenditure in FY09 and FY10, at 11.4% and 14.2%, respectively. The problem is that the government doesn’t form a large part of the economy and can only do so much. Hence, genuine revival in economic growth will have to be led by the private sector.