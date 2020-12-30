Non-personal data panel to submit its final report in Jan

A committee headed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is likely to submit its final report on the non-personal data sharing framework to the government in January.

The final report may not see drastic changes, a person aware of the development said. It will be altered on the basis of concerns raised by the industry, but the essence of the framework on sharing non-personal or anonymized data will remain intact.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

“There is considerable understanding of where the criticism is coming from and the effort is to make those changes to address those criticisms, but without making fundamental changes (to the framework). There was criticism on what kind of data will be shared and who is a community. There was lack of clarity on some points mentioned in the draft. The effort is to make things clearer. Data sharing of some kind is required for India to become an artificial intelligence superpower," said the person mentioned above.

Earlier this year, a nine-member panel headed by Gopalakrishnan had called for a new law to regulate sharing and commercial use of non-personal information, wherein data could be sought from businesses and the government, by the government, citizens, private companies, and small businesses. This could hurt top internet giants.

Non-personal data is information that cannot identify a person and can have details on weather conditions, data from sensors, and public infrastructure. It also includes data that may have been initially personal but was later made anonymous.

There has been criticism from several quarters on data sharing. Former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna had said that the government needs to come up with finer details on the regulation pertaining to the non-personal data governance framework as, in its current shape, it appears that the government can have a ‘blank cheque’ and ask for data from a private company for the benefit of the community. Srikrishna, the key architect of the first draft of the personal data protection law, had said the definition of non-personal data needs to be clearer as the current definition could lead to an overlap with the meaning of personal data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via