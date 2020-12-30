Non-personal data panel to submit its final report in Jan

There has been criticism from several quarters on data sharing. Former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna had said that the government needs to come up with finer details on the regulation pertaining to the non-personal data governance framework as, in its current shape, it appears that the government can have a ‘blank cheque’ and ask for data from a private company for the benefit of the community. Srikrishna, the key architect of the first draft of the personal data protection law, had said the definition of non-personal data needs to be clearer as the current definition could lead to an overlap with the meaning of personal data.