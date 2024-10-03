Non serving of non-veg...’: SC lawyers protest against canteen for providing only Navratri menu, says ‘wrong precedent’

Lawyers at the Supreme Court on Thursaday launched a protest against the canteen in its premises that has decidec to serve only veg food during the on-going navratra festival. In a letter to the president of Supreme Court Bar Association of India (SCBA), the lawyers said, “This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future.”

Read the full letter here: The letter, which was sent to the SCBA president, said, “We are writing to you in the context of the Supreme Court canteen serving only navratra food during the on-going navratra festival which started from today. Lawyers in Supreme Court have been observing the navratra festival all along. They would bring from home their special food from home for the 9 days without any fuss.”

It further said, “For the first time this year the Supreme Court canteen has announced that it will only serve navratra food. This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future.”

“While we have no objection or on the contrary be happy if the canteen, in addition to its normal menu, also provide the navratra food to those observing it, it should not be imposed on others,” the letter also added

