Non serving of non-veg...’: SC lawyers protest against canteen for providing only Navratri menu, says ‘wrong precedent’

Supreme Court lawyers protested the canteen's decision to serve only vegetarian food during Navratra, arguing it sets a bad precedent. They expressed concern over catering to a few at the expense of others and requested the return of the normal menu alongside Navratra options.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Sabudana Ki Kheer sweet for Navratri food
Sabudana Ki Kheer sweet for Navratri food

Lawyers at the Supreme Court on Thursaday launched a protest against the canteen in its premises that has decidec to serve only veg food during the on-going navratra festival. In a letter to the president of Supreme Court Bar Association of India (SCBA), the lawyers said, “This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future.”

Read the full letter here:

The letter, which was sent to the SCBA president, said, “We are writing to you in the context of the Supreme Court canteen serving only navratra food during the on-going navratra festival which started from today. Lawyers in Supreme Court have been observing the navratra festival all along. They would bring from home their special food from home for the 9 days without any fuss.”

Also Read | Delhi: Several meat shops remain shut due to Navratra

It further said, “For the first time this year the Supreme Court canteen has announced that it will only serve navratra food. This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future.”

“While we have no objection or on the contrary be happy if the canteen, in addition to its normal menu, also provide the navratra food to those observing it, it should not be imposed on others,” the letter also added

Also Read | Gold prices rise on sustained buying during Navratra

“The Supreme Court canteen caters to all. We are all dependent on it. Non serving of non-vegetarain or food with onion-garlic to cater to the wishes of a few is not in keeping with our pluralist traditions and would result in lack of respect for each other. Once this is allowed, it will open the flood gates to a lot of other impositions as well. We would therefore request you to kindly ask the canteen to provide its normal menu. At the same time, we will be glad if they can provide the navratra menu to those observing it,” the letter concluded.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNon serving of non-veg...’: SC lawyers protest against canteen for providing only Navratri menu, says ‘wrong precedent’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.