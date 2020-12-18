Non-tariff measures gain currency in drive to rev up economy

India has in recent months been pushing non-tariff measures to check imports of goods so that local production capacity can be ramped up to meet demand and help protect jobs, a trend industry watchers expect to continue in 2021.

The preferred way is to impose quality control norms and shift items from the free import category to a restricted class where a licence would be needed. The increasing importance of non-tariff measures as a policy tool highlight a key concern for the government. In certain sectors, the subsidising capacity of the exporting nation far exceeds any tariff protection India can give to competing local producers.

In June, India restricted import of tyres used in bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, cars and trucks. In July, New Delhi followed it up with action on television imports. All sorts of television sets were shifted from the free import category to restricted, which means a specific authorization has to be sought to import the product.

Last week, India announced quality standards on import of household refrigerators and freezers, which will come into force on 1 January 2022. Once in force, importers have to comply with the norms of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the certifying and enforcement authority. Quality norms have been imposed on toys from 1 September.

“Licensing requirement and quality specifications by BIS have been among the steps the central government recently employed to promote domestic manufacturing and product quality in focus areas. This trend is likely to continue in the near term given the policy emphasis on supporting the domestic manufacturing industry," said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY.

This complements the other two measures at the government’s disposal— incentives for local production and higher import tariffs. The 6% production-linked incentive (PLI) and a 10% basic customs duty on imported competing products could give a 16% cost advantage to local products over imports.

“Customs duty changes can also be expected in sectors where the government intends to promote local production. Higher customs duty on imports and incentives for local production are expected to give local manufacturing a leg up," Jain added.

Targeting incentives and other measures towards certain sectors, rather than spreading these measures thin across large swathes of the economy, has found favour as an approach with the policy makers, said Uday Pimprikar, tax partner and national leader, indirect tax services, EY India.

In June 2019, India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 items imported from the US following America’s withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products and its refusal to exempt Indian steel and aluminium products from higher import tariff. The services sector has also faced trade tension over the last few months with the US trade representative (USTR) initiating a probe into the 2% tax India introduced from April on non-e-commerce firms. New Delhi maintains it is a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory tax aimed at all offshore digital companies accessing the Indian market and is not aimed at American companies.

