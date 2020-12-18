Non-tariff measures gain currency in drive to rev up economy

In June 2019, India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 items imported from the US following America’s withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products and its refusal to exempt Indian steel and aluminium products from higher import tariff. The services sector has also faced trade tension over the last few months with the US trade representative (USTR) initiating a probe into the 2% tax India introduced from April on non-e-commerce firms. New Delhi maintains it is a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory tax aimed at all offshore digital companies accessing the Indian market and is not aimed at American companies.