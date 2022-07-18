Crossing into Pakistan by road last week after decades of attempts to get a visa, she felt a wave of emotion. "When I crossed the Pakistan-India Border and saw the signs for Pakistan and India, I got sentimental," she said, speaking during a stop in Lahore. "Now, I cannot predict how I will react when I reach Rawalpindi and see my ancestral home in the street."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}