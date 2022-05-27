‘Non-alcoholic beverage market to hit 1.47 trillion’

However, despite the size and scale of the market, India’s per capita annual sales at 21.36 litres in 2018 is much lower than per capita sales in other developing countries like the Philippines that stood at 111.89 litres and Vietnam at about 69.75 litres in the same year. Meanwhile, India’s revenue per person from sale of such beverages was estimated at $8.89 in 2019, much lower compared to markets such as $1,030 in the US and $67.05 in China.