'Non-application of mind': Gauhati HC on ex-soldier declared foreigner in Assam
- The high court also ordered the election official who was classified as a ‘doubtful voter’ (D-Voter) to pay Chetri ₹10,000 as compensation
While making some strict remarks against the election officials, the Guwahati high court set aside a foreigners’ tribunal’s ruling that declared 85-year-old Jagat Bahadur Chetri, a Gorkha resident of Assam as an illegal immigrant. The high court also ordered the election official who was classified as a ‘doubtful voter’ (D-Voter) to pay Chetri ₹10,000 as compensation.
