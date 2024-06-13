Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case, denies allegations.
A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over a POCSO case. The veteran BJP leader was also asked to appear before the CID for questioning after being booked under the Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. Yediyurappa has has however denied the allegations and insisted that he would fight the case legally.
