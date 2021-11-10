OPEN APP
Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in relation with the extortion cases registered against him.

This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Singh. The latest warrant is in connection with the extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station in which Maharashtra CID has arrested Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke.

