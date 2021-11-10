1 min read.Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 04:01 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
This is the third non-bailable warrant against Singh, which has been issued in connection with the extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in relation with the extortion cases registered against him.
This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Singh. The latest warrant is in connection with the extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station in which Maharashtra CID has arrested Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke.