Home / News / India /  Non-binding MoU with Adani Power Maharashtra stands terminated: Orient Cement
Back

CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement on Wednesday said that a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) stands terminated.

“We further inform that APML has requested the Company to not to pursue this venture further as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the CGU, due to some legal issues," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

It further said that the timelines as agreed upon as per the MoU have crossed.

"The Company has accepted the position of APML and accordingly, the said non-binding MoU stands terminated," it noted.

Orient Cement had entered into a non-binding MoU with APML for setting out the understanding for facilitating bona fide use of land identified for exploring the possibility of establishing a Cement Grinding Unit (CGU) in Maharashtra's Tiroda.

Orient Cement shares closed at 118.00 apiece on the NSE, 1.34 per cent down on Wednesday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x