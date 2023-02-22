Non-binding MoU with Adani Power Maharashtra stands terminated: Orient Cement
- Orient Cement said that the timelines as agreed upon as per the MoU have crossed
CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement on Wednesday said that a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) stands terminated.
