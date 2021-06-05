Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Non-compliance to lead to unintended consequences': Govt sends 'one last notice' to Twitter on new IT rules

'Non-compliance to lead to unintended consequences': Govt sends 'one last notice' to Twitter on new IT rules

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo
1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Livemint

  • It is clear from the responses till date that Twitter has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Officer as required under the rules, the notice stated.

Government has sent a final notice to Twitter for compliance with the new IT rules. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a notice said that the new intermediary guideline rules have become effective from May 26, 2021 and it has been more than a week but Twitter has refused to comply with the provisions of these rules.

''It is clear from the responses till date that Twitter has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Officer as required under the rules,'' the ministry's notice stated. Further, the Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person nominated is not an employee of Twitter Inc. in India as prescribed in the rules, it added.

The notice said that such non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2009.

Social media platforms were given three months to comply with the new rules which came into effect on May 26.

''The office address of Twitter Inc. as mentioned by you is that of a law firm in India, which is also not as part of the rules,'' it added. Failure to comply with new IT rules will lead to Twitter losing exemption from liability under IT Act, draw penal provisions, the MeitY notice said.

