Expressing grief on the act of mimicry by a TMC MP, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said a few people cannot prevent him from performing his duty and upholding the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Recently, a controversy erupted after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee performed mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar outside Parliament. His mimicry was also recorded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In his latest tweet, Dhankhar informed about talking to PM Modi on the incident. “Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate," wrote the Vice President in his X post on Wednesday.

Several leaders and MPs from the ruling party have condemned the mimicry done by the TMC leader outside the parliament. In his tweet, VP Dhankhar also said that these insults would not change his path.

“I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," he added.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Vice President Dhankhar to convey his concerns and anguish on the misdemeanour by MPs in the parliament complex.

"Conveyed my deep concerns and anguish @VPIndia and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajyasabha about serious misdemeanor by Hon'ble MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President. It is shocking that one MP chose to amplify this ignoble act by video graphing. This is a new low and no one believing in democracy will ever appreciate it," the Lok Sabha speaker said in his post on X.

Banerjee had mimicked Vice President Dhankhar during the Opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Apart from the leaders of the ruling party, leaders of the Jat Community also held protests in support of Vice President Dhankhar in Delhi on Wednesday. They also wanted TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee to apologise to the Vice President for disrespecting his position.

MPS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!