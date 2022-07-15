None of your business: Sushmita Sen slams naysayers after Lalit Modi revelation

None of your business: Sushmita Sen slams naysayers after Lalit Modi revelation2 min read . 09:03 PM IST
“I am in a happy place,” posted Sushmita Sen after it had been revealed that she was in a relationship with fugitive Lalit Modi.
“I am in a happy place,” posted Sushmita Sen after it had been revealed that she was in a relationship with fugitive Lalit Modi.
“I am in a happy place!!!" posted Sushmita Sen after it had been revealed that she was in a relationship with Lalit Modi. However, she clarified that she was “not married". She was just “Unconditionally surrounded by love".
“I am in a happy place!!!" posted Sushmita Sen after it had been revealed that she was in a relationship with Lalit Modi. However, she clarified that she was “not married". She was just “Unconditionally surrounded by love".
“NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!" the former Miss Universe wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!"
“NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!" the former Miss Universe wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!"
“Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!" she added. “I love you guys!!!"
“Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!" she added. “I love you guys!!!"
In case you are wondering what NOYB means. It simply means “none of your business".
In case you are wondering what NOYB means. It simply means “none of your business".
Lalit Kumar Modi, an Indian businessman and cricket administrator, has announced his courtship to the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant- Sushmita Sen.
Lalit Kumar Modi, an Indian businessman and cricket administrator, has announced his courtship to the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant- Sushmita Sen.
Sen was referred to in a tweet by the inaugural Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), currently a fugitive, as his "better half," but he later clarified that they were only dating and will eventually wed.
Sen was referred to in a tweet by the inaugural Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), currently a fugitive, as his "better half," but he later clarified that they were only dating and will eventually wed.
In a Twitter post Modi has said, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
In a Twitter post Modi has said, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." Modi wrote later.
“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." Modi wrote later.
When the scam took place, Lalit Modi was the IPL Commissioner. Following the media rights auction, Multi Screen Media Limited (MSM), currently known as Sony Pictures Networks India, contacted the BCCI. It declared that the media rights to broadcast the IPL had been granted to World Sports Group (WSG) Mauritius.
When the scam took place, Lalit Modi was the IPL Commissioner. Following the media rights auction, Multi Screen Media Limited (MSM), currently known as Sony Pictures Networks India, contacted the BCCI. It declared that the media rights to broadcast the IPL had been granted to World Sports Group (WSG) Mauritius.
However, there was no such agreement between WSG and BCCI. Lalit Modi reportedly received up to 125 crore for negotiating these contracts on his own. He is currently seeking safety in the UK. Lalit Modi's tweet caused a stir among internet users.
However, there was no such agreement between WSG and BCCI. Lalit Modi reportedly received up to 125 crore for negotiating these contracts on his own. He is currently seeking safety in the UK. Lalit Modi's tweet caused a stir among internet users.
Two children, Renee (adopted in 2000) and Alishah, belong to Sushmita Sen. (adopted in 2010). Sen has also stated that she has Addison's disease and needs daily steroid medication to treat the condition. Sen had previously revealed that she and Rohman Shawl had ended their romance, which lasted from 2018 to 2021.
Two children, Renee (adopted in 2000) and Alishah, belong to Sushmita Sen. (adopted in 2010). Sen has also stated that she has Addison's disease and needs daily steroid medication to treat the condition. Sen had previously revealed that she and Rohman Shawl had ended their romance, which lasted from 2018 to 2021.